Eye-catching Remembrance window display in Wallsend

Young Beavers, Cubs and Scouts in North Tyneside worked hard to help make a display for Remembrance Day.

After the Co-op Funeralcare in Wallsend said on social media that it would be willing to have a window display to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, a community partnership was formed that included 2nd Tynemouth Scouts, 8th Tynemouth Scouts, Richardson Dees Primary School and the Wallsend Memories and Photographs Facebook group.

Richardson Dees Primary School did a poppy piece.

They managed to source airmen uniforms from the North East Land, Sea and Air Museums (NELSAM) near Sunderland and the scout groups also thanked the Co-op Funeralcare for allowing them to go inside and have some refreshments to warm up after the Remembrance service and parade in Wallsend on Sunday.

A gravel artwork was put together by members of 8th Tynemouth and the 2nd Tynemouth members made a hanging poppies feature using the cut-off bottom parts of a number of coke bottles.

Richardson Dees did a poppy piece that included a large green felt background.

Gemma Milbanke, Group Scout Leader, 2nd Tynemouth, said: “The display is simply outstanding and a real community effort.

The partnership sourced airmen uniforms from NELSAM.

“It’s great that so many people were involved and we’ve had plenty of positive comments from members of the public.

“It was good to bring the remembrance message to the forefront of our scouts’ attention and it’s something that they could be proud of and show family and friends what they did.”