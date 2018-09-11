Familiar face returns to police force

A familiar face is returning to Northumbria Police.

The force has appointed Debbie Ford as its new assistant chief constable.

The officer joined Northumbria in 1993, rising through the ranks and serving as the force’s head of crime until 2015.

She was temporarily promoted to assistant chief constable, but left the force eight months later to take a permanent position at Greater Manchester Police.

During her time in the north west, Debbie oversaw a number of areas, including serious crime and public protection, and was Gold commander for the tragic Manchester Arena bombing.

Chief constable Winton Keenen said: “I am delighted to welcome Debbie Ford back to Northumbria Police as assistant chief constable.

“Debbie is an extremely experienced officer and she returns with a wealth of knowledge gained from her time with Greater Manchester Police, which I am a certain will help drive the force forward as we continue to adapt to meet the ever-changing challenges policing brings.

“The fantastic communities we serve can be assured of her unfaltering commitment and determination in providing a service they rightly deserve and can be proud of.”

ACC Ford, who has worked in neighbourhood policing, 24/7 response, business improvement and crime, said: “It is a privilege to be able to return to Northumbria Police and, on a personal note, I’m delighted that I’m coming back home.

“I was born and raised in this region and had a long career with the force so I know how talented the officers and staff are here.

“To be able to help shape the way we police the area and serve our communities is something that really excites me and I can’t wait to get started.”

She added: “The time I spent in Manchester brought many challenges and I worked with a great team – I have nothing but good things to say about my time there.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird QC said: “Debbie knows Northumbria communities well, she knows what needs to be done and has a passion for delivering outstanding policing.

“It’s great that Debbie is coming home to Northumbria Police – she will be a real asset to the force and I look forward to working with her again.”