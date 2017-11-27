Families are bouncing with fun at new fitness class

A fitness fanatic mum is giving a whole new meaning to the term bouncing babies.

Personal training and mother Madeleine Cordukes has teamed up with Xtreme Bounce, at Royal Quays, to offer parent and child exercise classes at the trampoline activity centre.

The 25-year-old, who already runs Slingafitness classes across North Tyneside, will put parents through their paces in the centre’s 12 activity areas which include trampolines, battle beams and ninja warrior course as part of the new Fun, Fitness and Family Bounce classes.

She said: “I am so excited to be offering such a unique fitness classes, this is by far my most fun and inclusive set-up so far.

“I am always looking for different ways that parents and carers can stay active, without having to worry about guilt or childcare.

“I want to make sure it’s about the children having fun as well as the adults, and this is a perfect place for kids of all ages to come and entertain themselves.

“There are 12 activities we can use with some circuits in there too, but it will be tailored for all fitness levels and we will certainly have a giggle.”

The classes, which run every Tuesday at 10am from November 28, and cost £8 per session, will give parents who want to stay active the opportunity to work-out, safe in the knowledge that their children can also have fun on the activities.

Fun, Fitness and Family Bounce at Xtreme Bounce ran a successful free trial session last week.

Mum-of-two Louise Ellison, who attended the class, said: “This is a brilliant idea.

“It means I get to come in, do some exercise and the kids can have a bounce around too.”

The 37-year-old, who was there with son Luc, 14 months, said: “This is a fantastic place for children of all ages. It’s quite relaxed and you don’t have to worry about your children being bored. I will definitely be coming back.”

Mum-of-three Jennifer Ironside, 32, there with 15-month-old Coco, added: “This is a lovely thing to be able to do with my daughter.

“I get the benefit of exercise while she gets to have fun with soft play and trampolines. A perfect activity for all.”

Fun, Fitness and Family Bounce participants will also get discounts on refreshments at the centre.

Centre manager Jennifer Newman said: “This will be a brilliant addition to our centre. We are all about families having fun here and our facilities offer a fantastic work-out for both adults and children.

“We are very excited about Fun, Fitness and Family Bounce and look forward to welcoming lots of parents and children through our doors.”