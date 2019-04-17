Families sought to help Whitley Bay school

Families are being sought to host international students later this year.

Northumbria School of English, based in Whitley Bay, is appealing for local families to host students coming from Spain and Italy.

The students are visiting North Tyneside in late April through May, but school owner Christine Goodwin is looking for places they can stay.

The school recently marked its tenth anniversary and in that time has welcomed more than 3,000 students and teachers from as far as way as Brazil and Hong Kong to France and Belgium.

Students can be aged between ten and 50, staying from between two weeks and 12 months, and visit the country to improve their general English levels ahead of exams, to prepare for programmes at local universities, to complete work placements, or experience England with their school class and teachers.

Christine said: “As our visitor book testifies, students have always been grateful for the welcome they receive and the quality of the teaching we provide and for many of them their experience has been unforgettable.

“Following a major restructuring of our premises, we are now looking forward to the next ten years, bringing more students to the town of Whitley Bay.

“To do that, we need the support of the community and are now looking to recruit local families to provide home-stay accommodation.”

Anyone interested should email learn@northumbria-school-of-english.co.uk or call 0191 252 5265.

The school provided a free summer school for 16 Italian teenagers from Aquila who were made homeless by the earthquake of 2009.

It has also hosted the annual Whitley Bay Gathering of the Northumbrian Pipers each October since 2007 when pipers from all over the world come to enjoy workshops.

And it regularly supports charities, including Friends of High Borrans, to provide places for youngsters who could otherwise not afford to attend the adventure weeks there.