Family fun day to help people in Syria

Families are being invited to an action-packed free event to help raise money for people affected by the conflict in Syria.

Saturday for Syria 2, being held at The Exchange in North Shields, will have everything from live music and art to stalls and traditional Syrian food, from 11am on Saturday.

Entertainment for children includes free music lessons from Yamaha, Lego workshops by Steve Mayes from Brick This, spray-painting fun with Purpose Graffitti, face-painting and craft sessions by Take pArt.

Di Meo’s Ice Cream will serve sweet treats and, for the adults, Three Kings Brewery will provide a special Saturday for Syria beer.

Live music starts in the bar at noon with performances from north east musicians, including Segedunum Rust, The Shaw:Clark Project, Afnan Prince and Dayna and Jaimie, formerly of SoShe.

Music will continue in the main auditorium until 11pm, with bands Shrug, Single Back Olive and headliners 43 Spread.

There will also be an art auction of work donated by local artists such as Mark Taylor-Gregg, Sofia Barton and Brian Foster.

The work can be viewed and bid on at www.jumblebee.co.uk/saturday4syria2

Nigel Devine, who had the idea, said: “When we first held the event in January last year, we didn’t really know how it would go, but it proved to be hugely popular with hundreds of people turning out. We raised more than £5,000, and we’re hoping this year’s event will be even bigger and better.”

Money raised will be split between two charities helping people on the ground in the war-torn country, Hand in Hand for Syria and Happy Caravan.

For more details or to donate to the Just Giving fundraising page, visit Saturday for Syria 2 on Facebook.