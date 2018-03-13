Family run business gets a face-lift

A newsagent has been given an eye-catching renovation under new owners.

Park View’s Whitley Bay News has recently reopened with different branding and signage.

The small, family-run business currently offers a range of newspapers, magazines, confectionary, groceries and essentials.

And plans have been made to add additional services, such as parcel collection, newspaper delivery, the sale of alcohol and the National Lottery.

It even caters for four-legged friends, with a dog water bowl outside the door.

A children’s Easter colouring competition is under way to win a chocolate bunny set, with forms available in store.

Whitley Bay News is open seven days a week, from 8am , with plans to extend evening hours if there is demand.