Family’s generous Christmas collection to help the homeless

A family has brought some Christmas cheer to those less well off this year.

Lauren Johnsen, her sister Bethany and parents in North Shields have been making boxes for the homeless around the North East.

Neighbours, friends and family have been donating surplus items to be included into the boxes – including coats and food items – and filled nearly 100 boxes.

And on Monday they handed them over to Changing Lives in Newcastle, for them to be distributed among the homeless.

Lauren said: “Myself and my family thought it was important to stop and think for a second and encourage our friends and neighbours to help us put a smile on someone’s face. This Christmas we decided to try and do something that gives back to those less fortunate.”