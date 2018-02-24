Fence is just the ticket for museum

A generous donation of 160 metres of steel fence is helping Stephenson Railway Museum get back on the right track.

It was full steam ahead to help the community as Highways England and its contractors Sisk Lagan JV have agreed to donate the fencing to the North Shields museum.

The fence used to run down the central reservation of the A19 where Highways England is creating a triple decker roundabout at its junction with Coast Road as part of a £75million scheme.

Highways England assistant project manager Steven Cox said: “The steel fence itself is in a great condition and acted as a safety barrier to stop people from crossing the busy dual carriageway. But now that we are upgrading this junction and changing the layout the fence is no longer needed.

“We are delighted that we have been able to donate it to this worthwhile cause.”

The museum was named after George Stephenson and his son Robert who spent 20 years in North Tyneside developing their pioneering ideas.

Geoff Woodward, North and South Tyneside Museum manager for Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums said: “The Stephenson Railway Museum is enormously grateful to Highways England and Sisk Lagan JV for the very kind donation of redundant fencing panels from the A19 Coast Road work. The steel panels will be used to upgrade the lineside fencing along the North Tyneside Steam Railway, replacing the existing lower-grade post and wire fencing.”

He added: “It’s a really valuable contribution to the site which attracts large numbers of people every year to enjoy heritage train rides on the railway.”

Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums manages the Stephenson Railway Museum and North Tyneside Steam Railway on behalf of North Tyneside Council. The North Tyneside Steam Railway is operated solely by volunteers of the North Tyneside Steam Railway Association.