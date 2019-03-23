FESTIVAL: Delighted by the response

We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the schools, teachers, parents and youngsters who have come on board with the Whitley Bay Poetry Festival and worked really hard to share their ideas.

We are thrilled with the response.

Your poems will start appearing in shop windows throughout the town and they will remind everyone who reads them just how much there is that you enjoy and love in the Bay.

It seemed like a good idea when we first thought of it, but we could never have guessed just how much pride in the town would be uncovered.

We have received more than 300 poems, some written by adults and others by local children.

Their words celebrate everything we love about Whitley Bay, from the town’s seafront, its parks and shops, to the ice cream and, yes, even the weather.

If you’ve not entered this time, don’t worry. We’re hoping to make this an annual event so there will be plenty of opportunities in the future to show off your inner poet.

In the meantime, watch out for the fringe events at www.whitleybaypoetryfestival.co.uk that are part of the festival as a whole.

We hope to see you there.

The competition winners will be announced on Saturday, March 30, on facebook. Follow us on facebook at @WhitleyBayPoetryFestival.

If you have entered and find your poem in one of the windows, feel free to ask the shop owner for it back when the competition is over.

Vikki Milne and Organisers

Whitley Bay Poetry Festival