Festive advent trail pulls in the crowds

Hundreds of people took part in a special festive trail around Cullercoats.

Throughout December, visitors have been looking out for the trail in window and garden displays in the village.

Local businesses and organisations helped sponsor the now anual event, with prizes on offer for completed trail leaflet sheets – which have to be handed in by Saturday.

Organisers of the Cullercoats Community Advent said they were thankful to all those businesses who had donated prizes.

The final stop in the Advent Trail was the Crib Service at 6pm on Christmas Eve in St George’s Church, Cullercoats, when more than 600 people packed the church to view and bless the Nativity.

For more information on the trail visit their website at www.cullercoatsadvent.org.uk