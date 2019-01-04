Festive gift in aid of Hospice’s work

A North Shields youngster and his family have given back to the service that helps him.

Milo Browne paid a festive visit to St Oswald’s Children and Young Adults Service to leave Christmas gifts for the children and young adults who benefit from the service.

The six-year-old has been visiting the service for short breaks since 2014.

Milo’s family, including mum Laura Davidson and dad Stephen Browne, once again decided to say thank you in a very special way by donating more than 500 gifts that they collected throughout the year.

Stephen said: “Some of our past Christmases have been spent in hospital with Milo so we know first-hand how difficult this time of year can be for families.

“Because of this we decided to make sure that children in local hospitals and St Oswald’s have an extra gift to open on Christmas morning.

“Children at St Oswald’s are not just battling with their conditions at Christmas, but all year round, so giving gifts to St Oswald’s is a way to give something to their little superheroes.

“This year we brought St Oswald’s over 500 gifts that were donated to Our Milo and we have been wrapping the presents individually.”

He added: “St Oswald’s is our lifeline and the staff are the only people we trust to look after Milo. He has such complex needs, it’s not possible for us to just ask a grandparent or friend to step in. When Milo is at St Oswald’s it also lets us spend special time with Milo’s siblings.

“That in itself is a very special gift.”

“This is our way of giving something back for everything we receive from the Hospice.”

Jocelyn Thompson, Children and Young Adults Service Manager at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “It was such a lovely surprise when Milo’s family turned up again this year with hundreds of carefully selected and wrapped gifts.

“We’re overwhelmed by their generosity and the generosity of the people who donate the gifts to them.

“I’m sure the children will be thrilled to receive an extra present this Christmas time.”

To find out more about Our Milo please visit www.facebook.com/milothesoldier