Festive offer on recycling caddy

Residents can take advantage of a deal from North Tyneside Council as part of its recycling commitment.

People can purchase, and collect, a caddy at a reduced rate of £2.50 from their local customer first centre.

The deal runs until December 21.

The limited offer will aim to give residents who do not already have a caddy the opportunity to get one at a discounted rate in time for Christmas.

Only one caddy per household can be purchased. Caddies must be placed inside a bin for collection. The offer is available while stocks last.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: “We know how important recycling is to our residents so for us it is vital that we make sure they have the equipment needed to do it.

“So much more excess recyclable glass is generated over Christmas so this is a great opportunity for residents to get a new caddy at a reduced rate to start using over the festive period.”

For more information, call 0345 200 0103 or visit any North Tyneside customer first centre.