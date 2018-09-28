Film opportunity for young actors

A screen acting academy is looking for aspiring young actors aged five to 17 who would like to make a film next Easter.

ACT 2 CAM, which offers professional quality screen acting opportunities for young people, is celebrating its 10th year this year.

Auditions in relation to the Easter 2019 film opportunity will take place this Sunday and Sunday, October 7.

The venues for the auditions include the Linskill Centre in North Shields.

Director Stephen Woods said: “Successful auditionees will join our screen school and rehearse once a week at their local centre, turning their own ideas into high quality film.

“Every child will take a leading role in the films they create.

“The cost of taking part in this film will be £240, payable in easy monthly instalments. Those eligible for Child Tax Credits can claim up to 70 per cent off the price of the course as part of their childcare costs.

“We are an Ofsted registered screen school and approved childcare provider. All our staff are DBS checked qualified teachers and film industry experts.”

For more information and to arrange an audition timeslot for their child, parents need to go to www.act2cam.com/talent