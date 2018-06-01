Film will thank work of North Tyneside’s volunteers

An organisation is putting a film together to thank volunteers in North Tyneside.

North Tyneside Voluntary Organisations Development Agency (VODA) has been asking voluntary and community sector groups and organisations to submit a short film talking about the difference volunteers make.

And it is being launched on their website – www.voda.org.uk – as part of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to 7.

VODA’s Robin Fry said: “We know that volunteers make a huge difference to life in our borough – over 40,000 people have given their time this way in North Tyneside alone and many organisations rely on their volunteers to function.

“This film is a way of celebrating and thanking those volunteers for the time, energy and good-will they give.”

“We want to show how valuable volunteers are to the groups and people they support so the more organisations that want to get involved in saying a huge ‘thank you’, the better.”

Hundreds of events will be taking place across the country to mark Volunteers’ Week, which is organised by NCVO, the National Council for Voluntary Organisations.

Charities across the UK will hold events to thank their volunteers and celebrate the power of volunteering to bring communities together.

Last year more than 900 events took place, from awards ceremonies to tea parties and barbecues.