Filming for DIY SOS starts in town

Dozens of local tradespeople are helping out a DIY SOS: The Big Build project in North Shields, which started earlier this week.

The BBC show – presented by Nick Knowles and his team of Billy, Mark, Chris and Jules – gets the community involved in transforming homes of families in need of support.

DIY SOS filming in North Shields. Picture by Jane Coltman

The local volunteers and BBC team work together over 10 days to make lives easier for deserving people.

Once the works are complete, Rachel and John Matthews’s house in Rathmore Gardens will have a downstairs extension that will create more living space for their three-year-old daughter Evelyn, who suffers from a rare genetic condition called CHARGE syndrome.

She was whisked to intensive care right after birth, when doctors discovered a hole in her heart. She cannot sit unaided, is registered blind and requires 24-hour care.

Evelyn’s room is too small for her medical equipment and at present they are unable to fit a hoist or adapted bed, which she desperately needs.

As she grows and develops, she will need more space to accommodate her increasing medical difficulties and medical supplies.

Her condition means sisters Isabelle, ten, and Anna, five, are also young carers, despite still being in primary school.