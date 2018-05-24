Final preparations made for Whitley Bay Carnival

Finishing touches are being made to the preparations for this year’s Whitley Bay Carnival.

Now in its fifth year, the event has become a popular fixture in the town’s calendar, with young and old taking part in the street parade from Whitley Bay Metro station, through the town centre, to the Spanish City Dome.

In 2018, a record 676 promenaders will be taking over the streets in the BIG parade, with some of the most extravagant costumes and parade pieces created by groups in the community, and a very tall bike.

Organiser Carol Alevroyianni, of SALTo Arts, said: “This carnival is all about community.

“We have been working with Whitley Bay Big Local and New Prospects Association since the very beginning to make the carnival as accessible and open as possible.

“The town has a wealth of talented, creative people and the carnival is a great excuse to get them involved.

“It’s wonderful to see people like teacher Lindsay Ford growing in confidence and leading a group, creating some really beautiful, imaginative costumes and the star of the show, our GiAnt’.”

The carnival has also been the catalyst for a number of community groups, including Bay Uke and Bay Brass.

As well as the vital volunteer parade marshals, hundreds of people have been helping in all sorts of ways, from sewing costumes and flags to distributing posters and surveying audiences.

The Whitley Bay Chamber, Pass it on group and Whitley Bay Big Local and businesses have all got behind carnival.

For more information visit www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk or join the Facebook group whitleybaycommunitycarnival

WHAT’S ON AT THE CARNIVAL

The Carnival Ball is taking place tomorrow, from 6pm to 10pm. Dress code is BIG – big hair, big shoes, big flares, big shoulders. Tickets, at £10 each, are available from Di Meo’s Ices and The Crab and Waltzer.

The Carnival Parade takes place on Saturday, from 11am to noon, taking in Station Road, Whitley Road, Park View, Marine Drive and onto the Links.

Among those taking part are Drumdin, Rockcliffe Carnival Club, Rockcliffe First School, Southridge School, The Baghdaddies, Benton Dene Vikings and more.

There will be lots to enjoy on the Spanish City Plaza from 10am to 6pm.

• 11am to noon, guitarist Alex Alfaro;

• 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Baghdaddies;

• 1.30pm to 2pm, TITAN the robot;

• 2pm to 3pm, Brasshoppers;

• 3pm to 3.30pm, TITAN the robot;

• 3.30pm to 4.30pm, Dave Ferra All Stars;

• 4.30pm to 5pm, TITAN the robot;

• 5pm to 6pm, dirty funk from King Bee;

• 5pm to 5.30pm, walkabout ‘seagulls’ street act.

The Circus Stage will features acts including Bay Uke, The Toni Smith Show, Titan the Robot, The Brothers Mapacha, The Tyneside Youth Circus Showcase, The Great Big Circus Olympics and workshops.

There will also be acts near the War Memorial and on the Central Lower Promenade.