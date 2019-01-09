Fire and rescue services sign cross-county agreement

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) have signed an agreement with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).

The agreement, referred to as the Sections 13 and 16 agreement builds on established mutual assistance and aid between NFRS and TWFRS. The agreement covers the Northumberland and Tyne and Wear areas.

NFRS and TWFRS will support all types of emergency incident cross border and will offer expertise and specialisms in water related incidents, road traffic collisions, animal rescue, urban search and rescue, adverse weather conditions such as heavy snowfall and wildfires, amongst others.

Signing on behalf of NFRS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mark McCarty said: “This is an excellent partnership which continues our close working relationship with our border services. The purpose of the agreement is to deliver fast and effective response to emergency incidents across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear by working together with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Alan Robson, TWFRS added “Mutual aid is a vital part of delivering local resilience. This agreement ensures that both Fire and Rescue Services can continue to support each other in the efficient and effective delivery of emergency response.”