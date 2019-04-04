Fire station to hold charity car wash

Fire crews will be turning the hose on grubby cars this weekend in aid of charity.

Tyne and Wear Fire and rescue Service are holding a host of community car washes around the region, with the first taking place at Tynemouth Fire Station on Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

Every year, hundreds of stations across the country compete to raise the most cash for The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports injured firefighters and their families.

Richard Biggs, Watch Manager at Tynemouth, said: “This is a fantastic cause – and no one knows their way around a hose like a firefighter!

“There’s no need for an appointment and the amount you donate is up to you, although we’d love to see our name on the leaderboard.

“Our firefighters and volunteers have got our sponges and buckets at the ready and we’re looking forward to making your car sparkle.”

The National Car Wash League is The Fire Fighters Charity’s largest national fundraising event of the year. It has raised over £3.8million since it began in 2005.