Firm gets business centre up to speed

Staff at a North Tyneside innovation centre are conducting their business in the fastest possible way, thanks to a North East technology firm.

Aspire Technology Solutions beat off tough competition from across the UK to win the tender to get Swans Centre for Innovation at Wallsend up to speed in all things Wi-Fi.

The £2million specialist business facility is part of North Tyneside Council’s on-going £100million project to transform the former Swan Hunter shipyard site into a hub for the offshore renewable energy and marine sectors.

Aspire kitted out the new offices with a new fibre lease line to give tenants the fastest access to the internet and cloud services, along with another line which will safeguard against network outages.

The firm, based at Heworth Hall in Gateshead, also installed Wi-Fi covering the whole building and a local area network – all designed to make life easier and more effective for the staff.

North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The Swans Centre for Innovation has been hugely successful and it has attracted many fantastic businesses.

“I would like to thank Aspire for contributing to the success of the centre by providing the IT infrastructure and support.”

Aspire senior account manager Paul Shill said: “To win the tender to supply North Tyneside Council with this infrastructure for the building was something we were very excited about, given the history of the whole Swan Hunter site.”