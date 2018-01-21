Firm’s sporting support in 2017

Taylor Wimpey North East contributed nearly £2,500 to junior sports teams across the North Tyneside and Newcastle area in 2017.

Since opening Whitfield Green, in Benton, and Brunton West, the housebuilder has made a donation to the Wallsend Boys Club’s U11s, Gosforth FC’s Ajax U11s and Novocastrians RFC’s U13s teams.

Among the contributions was £1,500 to Wallsend Boys Club and Gosforth FC to buy new kits and cover tournament costs.

Karl Morton, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “The Wallsend Boys Club and Gosforth FC are great local football clubs who play a vital part in the Tyneside community.

“These special clubs provide great opportunities for local youngsters to get active and make friends in the process and so we wanted to help where we could.”

As part of the development plans, Taylor Wimpey North East has also pledged £163,619 towards highway improvements and an investment of £23,688 to sports facilities across these areas.

Making a positive impact in the communities has meant that many first-time buyers and families have chosen to make Brunton West and Whitfield Green their home.

Mr Morton added: “Being part of the Tyneside community, while building our new developments, has been so important to us.

“As we begin 2018, we look forward to partnering with new local organisations and support more causes.”