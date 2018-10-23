First ambassador for Wallsend is appointed

A new ambassador has been appointed to help promote Wallsend.

Wallsend Chamber of Trade has appointed its first ever ambassador for the town.

Singer-songwriter David Turner, aka Junior Turner, is involved in a number of charitable projects alongside his singing and performing around the region.

David, who has lived in Wallsend all of his life, was diagnosed with a hereditary blood clotting condition Factor V Leiden when he was 17, which left him fighting for his life after doctors told him it would be safe to fly to Spain to perform.

He has written songs for BBC Children in Need and Help for Heroes, while more recently set up the annual variety show North East Utd, which supports Daft as a Brush and Cory Davison’s Christmas toy appeal, raising £6,500 in two years.

Wallsend chamber director Julie Paterson said: “This was an easy decision to make and we, Wallsend chamber, are proud to have Junior Turner on board as the first ever Wallsend Chamber Ambassador.

“It is well deserved.

“We looked for someone who could be a role model, advocate, inspiration and most importantly someone who would help mentor. We have definitely made the right decision in appointing Junior and hugely look forward to him filling this role.”

Wallsend councillor Linda Bell said: “The award of ambassador for Wallsend given to Junior Turner is very welcome as he is a local lad and promotes North Tyneside.”