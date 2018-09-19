First anniversary of memorial to lost fishermen

A special event to mark the first anniversary of a memorial to lost fishermen in North Shields takes place this weekend.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the poignant Fiddler’s Green sculpture, which stands 10ft 6ins tall, at Clifford’s Fort on the Fish Quay on Sunday.

The memorial is in honour of local fishermen who died at sea doing their job after leaving the port of North Shields.

The event starts at 11am with live music from local artists, followed by a parade of local fisherman at 11.45am.

A service will take place including prayers and the laying of wreaths, followed by a special rendition of the song Fiddler’s Green.

North Tyneside Mayor, Norma Redfearn, who will be attending the service, said: “The memorial is a fitting and poignant tribute to those who lost their lives at sea. I know many people have travelled from all around the country to visit it over the last year. It’s wonderful that this event is taking place so we can continue to remember the lost fishermen.”

This year will also see visiting fisherman from Hull, Grimsby and Fleetwood taking part.

The event is organised by the North Shields Fishing Heritage Project with the support of North Tyneside Council and Karbon Homes.