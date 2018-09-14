First jobs fair at North Tyneside shopping park hailed a big success

Hundreds of people attended a jobs fair held at North Tyneside’s biggest shopping park.

More than 500 people attended the event organised by Recruit Silverlink at Silverlink Shopping Park.

Recruit Silverlink is a recruitment initiative which aims to connect talented local people with new jobs in the area, led by The Crown Estate in partnership with North Tyneside Council.

The event attracted 19 retailers and three employment providers – the Princes Trust, Tyne Metropolitan College and the Adult Learning College.

M&S saw more than 150 jobseekers and were not only able to fill their Christmas vacancies, but also refer candidates to their other branches in the region, while New Look saw 200 jobseekers.

Mike Bell, senior asset manager at The Crown Estate, said: “I’m really pleased so many people from the local area were able to make it along to our first ever jobs fair.

“Recruit Silverlink is part of The Crown Estate’s ongoing commitment to create brilliant places. That means ensuring Silverlink Shopping Park benefits the local community, not only as a premier shopping destination, but also by providing job opportunities in retail for local people.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I was delighted to attend the jobs fair at Silverlink Shopping Park – it was great see so many options available to local residents.

“We are committed to working with local businesses to help find the right candidates and improve job prospects in the borough.”

Mark Barrett, senior manager, Employment and Skills at North Tyneside Council, said: “North Tyneside Council is delighted to be working in partnership with The Crown Estate to deliver the Recruit Silverlink Programme.

“The Jobs Fair was timed to coincide with the peak Christmas recruitment. It proved to be a superb opportunity for some of the borough’s biggest retailers to showcase their opportunities and tap into our local talent pool.

“At the Jobs Fair residents had the chance to meet directly with businesses on the park, helping them to understand the expectations of the roles and the company culture and hopefully helping them to gain employment.

“It was a very successful day for both retailers and jobseekers and we are looking forward to many people securing employment as a result of attending.”

For more information about the event visit www.silverlinkshoppingpark.co.uk