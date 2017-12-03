Fish stocks get a boost at popular lake

Fish stocks have been increased in North Tyneside.

The Environment Agency has released tens of thousands of young fish to boost numbers in North East rivers and stillwaters.

In total, more than 30,000 roach, rudd, bream, crucian carp, tench, dace, chub and barbel were released, including at Killingworth Lake.

The fish were all bred at the Environment Agency’s fish farm near Calverton, Nottinghamshire, using funding from rod licence sales.

Alice Fitch, fisheries team leader for the Environment Agency in the north east, said: “We are pleased that we can provide these fish for stocking as part of our commitment to rod licence paying anglers.

“Restoration and the creation of new fisheries for all people to enjoy is a very important aspect of our work.”

The Environment Agency releases fish into waterways annually. Fisheries officers target fish stocking activity using data from national fish surveys to identify where there are problems with poor breeding and survival.

Releasing fish helps the process of natural recovery in waters which have been impacted by pollution or suffered poor water quality.

Alice added: “Restocking is one of many things we do together with our partners to develop fisheries, including reducing the effects of pollution, improving habitat and removing barriers to fish migration.”

Many industrialised rivers have improved dramatically in water quality in the last 30 years and targeted and appropriate restocking has helped the restoration of fish stocks.