Fishing boat rescued by Tynemouth RNLI

A fishing vessel and her two crew were rescued after becoming stranded ten miles off Tynemouth.

Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat was called out at 5pm last Saturday after the skipper of the Peterhead-based, 172-tonne Moremma radioed the Coastguard requiring assistance.

However, contact was lost before obtaining the vessel’s exact position, with the Coastguard alerting any boats in the area to look out for it.

The crew of offshore support vessel Ocean Osprey responded, reporting that they had the Moremma in sight two miles away.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 5.50pm and the crew discovered the vessel had suffered a major machinery failure.

The Moremma and her crew were then towed to safety at North Shields Fish Quay.

Adrian Don, from Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat station, said: “The Moremma’s skipper radioed for assistance, but then his vessel lost all power before being able to pass their position to the UK Coastguard.

“The crew of the offshore vessel Ocean Osprey quickly responded to the Coastguard ‘Pan Pan’ broadcast, having located the stranded vessel not far away from them, and gave assistance by sending a small craft across to make sure the fishermen weren’t in any immediate danger.

“When the lifeboat arrived our crew members quickly attached the tow rope, and one crew member went onboard the trawler for the tow back to harbour, which went smoothly and without any further incident.

“Our volunteer RNLI crew members are always ready to go to the assistance of anyone in difficulty on or in the water, and that is only possible thanks to the generosity of the public who we rely on entirely for funding.”