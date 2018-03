Jean McLaughlin says she believes that EU membership is the cause of decline in our fishing industry.

But the biggest factor has been over-fishing for many years, leading to catastrophic falls first in herring, then in cod stocks.

Fortunately, both have somewhat recovered owing to Europe-wide agreements, but based on the work of British scientists.

Those agreements would not have worked without co-operation as fish, like environmental issues, cross borders.

John Appleby

Whitley Bay