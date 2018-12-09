Flood warning issued for parts of North East coast due to high tides and strong winds

A flood warning has been issued for parts of the North East coast this afternoon by the Environment Agency.

Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences at Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth as a result of high spring tides and strong winds.

Tides will be at their highest between 3.45pm and 5.45pm today.

Areas most at risk are properties including Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Robinson Crusoe's Café at Tynemouth Longsands, Tynemouth Sailing Club and the area at Cullercoats Bay around the lifeboat station and the Dove Marine Laboratory.

A warning is also in place for Roker seafront at Sunderland between 4.15pm and 5.45pm.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads, as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous."