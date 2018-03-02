Flood warning still in place for North Tyneside coast

A flood warning remains in place for the North Tyneside coast during this afternoon’s high tides.

The Environment Agency has issued the warning for high tides at Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth from 5pm to 5.45pm, and the Tyne Estuary at North Sheidls, South Shields and Howdon Pans from 3.15pm to 6.15pm.

It says the key areas of concern are the Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Crusoe’s Café and Tynemouth Lifeboat Station.

Wave overtopping is likely at these times, although conditions may apply two to four hours either side of high tide.

The Agency says: “Moderate spring tides combined with strong onshore winds are causing large waves and spray, so please take care near coastal paths and promenades. This may cause localised standing water on roads. Do not drive through flood water or large waves.”

For North Shields, some overtopping and wind-blown spray is expected, particularly at the Western Quay Promenade, as a result of moderate spring tides, accompanied by strong onshore winds generating large waves.

The overall amount of overtopping is currently forecast to be less than occurred during yesterday afternoon’s high tide. Nevertheless, it may still cause localised flooding and standing water on roads and walkways.