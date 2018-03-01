Flood warnings for North Tyneside as the Beast from the East tightens its grip

Flood warnings have been issued for North Tyneside today as the winter weather continues to batter the region.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth.

North Tyneside Council workers clearing snow from sheltered accommodation and the homes of the elderly and the vulnerable. Picture by Kim Bennett

Tides will be at their highest between 2.30pm and 3.45pm and large waves and spray are expected.

A flood warning is also in place for the Tyne Estuary at North Shields, South Shields and Howdon Pans from 2pm to 5pm.

Some overtopping and wind-blown spray is expected at North Shields Western Quay Promenade. This may cause localised standing water on roads and walkways.

The Environment Agency advises people to take care near coastal paths and promenades and not to drive through flood water or large waves.

There'll be no bin collections this week.

The heavy snow has meant Tynemouth Library is closed today. All other libraries are open but will close at 5pm.

Waves remains closed while the mains water supply is repaired. All other North Tyneside Council leisure centres, including pools and gyms, will be open as normal. Some activities may be affected so customers are advised to check with their local centre before they travel.

Schools are closed across North Tyneside today.

They include: Amberley Primary School; Balliol Primary School; Beacon Hill Primary School; Benton Dene Special School (Benton Dene Primary School remains open); Burnside Business and Enterprise College; Christ Church Primary School; Churchill Community College; Collingwood Primary School; Coquet Park First School; Denbigh Primary School; Fordley Primary School; George Stephenson School; Hazelwood Primary School; Holystone Primary School; John Spence School; King Edward Primary School; King’s Priory School; Longbenton High School; Marden Bridge Primary School; Marden High School; Monkseaton High School; Monkseaton Middle School; Moorbridge School; Norham High School; North Gosforth Academy; Percy Main Primary School; Preston Grange Primary School; Redesdale Primary School; Sir James Knott Nursery School; Silverdale School; South Wellfield First School; Southlands Primary School; Southridge First School; Spring Gardens Primary School; St Bartholomew’s Primary School; St Columbas Primary School; St Joseph's RC Primary School; St Mary’s School RC Primary School (Forest Hall); St Stephen’s RC Primary; St Thomas More RC Academy; Valley Gardens Middle School; Wallsend CE Primary School; Waterville Primary School; Wellfield Middle School; Western Primary School; Whitehouse Primary School; Whitley Bay High School; Whitley Lodge First School; Woodlawn Primary School.

Check your school's website and social media pages for the latest updates.

The council is suspending refuse and recycling collections for the rest of this week for staff and public safety reasons.

Refuse and recycling teams have been redirected to gritting and snow clearance on strategic main routes, in town centres and around retirement accommodation.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in North Shields will remain closed until conditions improve.

Council teams will be out continuously gritting and ploughing snow from 240 miles of priority roads. The council also has teams on the ground manually clearing snow in town centres, pedestrian areas and around sheltered accommodation.