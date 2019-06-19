Flooding schemes alleviate major disruption in North Tyneside

The suds ponds at Briar Vale, Monkseaton, doing their job.

Downpours across the North East over three days last week caused a number of problems in the region and further afield, with some seeing more than a month’s worth of rain recorded in one day.

But North Tyneside Council say residents avoided the worst issues as flood alleviation schemes did their job and highways teams responded to clear roads and drains and gullies.

Sandbags were also deployed to locations to reduce the risk of flooding to property and infrastructure.

Since ‘Thunder Thursday’ in 2012, North Tyneside Council has invested £4.5million in 40 flood alleviation schemes to protect homes and businesses.

One of these was the recently-completed Murton Gap flood alleviation project, delivered by the council’s partner Capita, which is designed to manage the uncontrolled flow of surface water from the fields around Shiremoor, Monkseaton and Wellfield.

During last week’s bad weather the council received no reports of flooding from any residents in the area.

In addition, the Killingworth Lake flood alleviation scheme, in partnership with Northumbrian Water, which is still being completed, but already the new storage basins were utilised during the heavy rainfall and reduced the impact of surface water flooding locally.

Coun Carole Burdis, cabinet member for Community Safety and Engagement, said: “We know that many residents and businesses were badly affected by the extreme weather on ‘Thunder Thursday’ back in 2012 and that’s why we have invested heavily in a number of flood alleviation measures.

“So it’s always pleasing to see that these measures are paying off during spells of heavy rain like we had last week.

“We are prepared for this kind of weather here in North Tyneside and our hard-working teams are always on standby to deal with issues as they arise.”