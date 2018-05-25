Florida frog shock in family suitcase

A North Tyneside family had a big surprise when they were unpacking after returning home from the USA.

Martin and Ruby Woods and their three children – Harry, eight, Oscar, six, and Rory, three – had been on a dream holiday to a Disney resort in Florida.

When they returned to their home in Holystone and set about unpacking, they had quite the shock when they opened up the suitcase and a little frog hopped out.

They had been staying at the Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World, an African-themed resort and zoo that is home to hundreds of animals and birds.

Martin said they think the small tree frog must have got caught up in some swimming trunks when they were hanging out to dry on the morning before they left.

He added: “My wife was in hysterics when the frog jumped out of the suitcase.

“The children were amazed by it – you just don’t expect a stowaway to come out of your suitcase in the form of a frog.

“It’s amazing that he survived the eight-hour flight.

“We never even thought to check our suitcase and clothes for little critters that might have decided to crawl inside. We’ll be sure to give everything a good shake before packing up next time.”

The Woods family managed to confine the frog, which is about the size of a ping-pong ball, in a bowl with some water and called the RSPCA.

Animal collection officer Heather Barbour went to collect him from the family home and took him to a specialist vet.

“The stowaway tree frog has been checked over by a vet and given a clean bill of health,” she said.

“The vet, who keeps exotic frogs, has offered him a forever home.

“It’s so important to thoroughly check and re-check luggage – including clothes, shoes, towels and bags – before leaving holiday destinations.”

Every summer, the RSPCA receives a number of calls from holiday-makers who have returned home to find lizards, crabs, frogs and even scorpions in their suitcases.