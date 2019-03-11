Flying high with anniversary celebrations

North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon has joined cadets celebrating an anniversary.

Mrs Glindon joined air cadets from 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron to celebrate the formation of the Air Training Corps 78 years ago.

The cadets, situated on the site of Second World War base RAF Longbenton, led a 200-strong congregation at St Bartholomew’s Church to mark the special occasion.

Mrs Glindon presented the young people with BTEC qualifications, Sports Leaders awards, cyber and radio awards and officially enrolled new members.

She said: “This is the eighth year that I’ve attended the celebratory service and I always look forward to it. The young people are an amazing group who enjoy such amazing success in what they do and across so many fields.”

She added: “The adult volunteers give their time to make such a positive impact to individual lives and it has a positive impact on the community so I thank them for all that they do.”

Cadet Celine Gray, 13, said: “I joined cadets because all of my friends were joining, but that’s not why I stayed. I stayed because of the opportunities offered to me.

“In a short space of time, I’ve flown an aircraft, taken part in a Remembrance Service and gained much more confidence.”

Leo Allan, 15, added: “I have achieved so much through the Air Cadets; not only awards and qualifications, but also achieving in the community through supporting the Poppy Appeal and carrying out conservation work.

“Just being a cadet gives me happiness. It brings me a sense of pride, self-worth and joy.”

Longbenton Squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 and above. For more information visit squadron at www.2344.org.uk