Focusing on work of Whitley Bay shop

A special photoshoot took place to expose the work of a charity shop.

Local businesses came together for a two-day photoshoot to showcase some of the dresses from St Oswald’s Posh Frocks and Bridal charity shop in Whitley Bay.

The shop sells a wide selection of new and good quality second-hand wedding dresses, priced at £100, as well as other outfits, accessories, shoes and more, raising money for St Oswald’s Hospice.

Debbie Payne, from Gyp and Green Florists of Shiremoor, came across the shop whilst out shopping, deciding to help the charity raise awareness of its specialist bridal shop.

Debbie said: “My daughter initially introduced me to St Oswald’s Posh Frocks and Bridal shop and I couldn’t believe what a fantastic idea it was, with some gorgeous dresses and outfits on sale.

“I thought that the shop was amazing and that more people should know about it so I decided to try to organise a photoshoot to support St Oswald’s and put a call-out to see if anyone else would be interested in helping and lending us their time and skills.

“We received a fantastic response, with lots of local businesses coming forward to offer their services and everyone from photographers to makeup artists and hair stylists joining together to make the shoot a success.

“Despite the cold weather, we had a brilliant two-day photoshoot. We’re all really impressed with the final results and we now look forward to sharing our photographs.

“My hope is that the photographs are well received, that they help St Oswald’s to boost its profile and to show off its beautiful collection of dresses and the talents of the businesses involved.

“We had a ball and hope all the businesses and groups involved can continue to support each other.”

The businesses that supported the shoot included Wild Hearts Photography, Gyp and Green Florists of Shiremoor, BexcBeauty, Very You Hair, Love Hair by Niki, and Lavanda Beauty Massage. YAP Bridal also got involved by donating five designer gowns to the charity.

The Premier Inn Whitley Bay allowed the use of its facilities, plus venues including The Grand Hotel in Tynemouth, St Mary’s Lighthouse, the Blue Reef Aquarium and The Spanish City.

Charlotte Charlton, retail area manager at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We can’t thank Debbie enough for organising this brilliant photoshoot.”

She added: “We’re thrilled with the stunning photographs that were taken; they really do showcase some of the best dresses that our Posh Frocks and Bridal shop has to offer.

“We’d like to say the most enormous thank you to all of the individuals and businesses who gave up their time to participate in the photoshoot.

“Having the support of some fantastic local businesses means so much to St Oswald’s.

“The photographs will definitely be put to good use as we’re hoping to attend more wedding fairs and look forward to sharing some of our fabulous wedding dresses and accessories with our supporters.”

For more information about St Oswald’s Posh Frocks and Bridal shop, head to the specialist shops section of its website www.stoswaldsuk.org/shop/on-the-high-street/specialist-shops or visit its Instagram account @poshfrocksbystoswalds.