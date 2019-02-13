Footballers score new sponsorship

Young footballers are celebrating after netting a new deal.

North Shields Juniors AFC football team have received sponsorship for their new kit from local business Staffvetting.com.

Leeroy Odd, of North Shields Juniors, said: “With the generosity of Stephen and all at Staffvetting this means that 12 kids from North Shields Whites U11s get to wear top quality kit and play football each week.

“Thank you very much from all the parents and myself, I know it means a lot to everyone involved.”

Managing director Stephen Brown at Staffvetting.com said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Under 11s in North Shields. We want to encourage young people to be their very best, whether that’s making it big in the world of football or to feel proud standing beside their teammates every week.”

North Shields Juniors AFC is a community club, which was established in 1996 with one team.

The club has grown over the years to 48 teams, providing football for more than 600 boys and girls.