Force and firm tackle modern day slavery

Northumbria Police has joined forces with a convenience food manufacturer to tackle modern day slavery.

Managers from Greencore Group, which has a manufacturing site and distribution depot in the north east, have teamed up with specialist officers from the force’s safeguarding department to create a training video.

It will show new staff how to identify whether someone could be a victim of slavery, abuse, or in need of assistance.

Det Cons Julie Milne said: “Because of the nature of these crimes, we as a force rely on the general public informing us of their suspicions. We all have a role to play in spotting those tell-tale signs and ultimately helping us reach out to those who might be in need.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird said: “Modern day slavery can take many forms, from forced labour to human trafficking.

“It is an abhorrent crime, which sees the perpetrators targeting the most vulnerable, and it can often go unnoticed if people do not know how to spot the signs.

“It is encouraging to see companies like Greencore taking an active role in highlighting this important issue.”

Anyone with concerns should call 0800 012 1700.