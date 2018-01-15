Force recoups £15k spent on tribunal defence costs

The former head of legal services for Northumbria Police has been ordered to pay the Force £15,000 – which will now be spent on policing.

The decision against Denise Aubrey comes after Northumbria made a costs-application order to recoup some of the money spent on the successful defence of an employment tribunal and a subsequent appeal.

Ms Aubrey was dismissed in 2014 for gross misconduct after a hearing found she had disclosed confidential information. She disputed the result of the hearing and took the Force to an employment tribunal on the grounds of unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, sexual discrimination, sexual harassment and victimisation.

However, in August 2016, the tribunal found she had not been treated unfairly and dismissed Ms Aubrey’s claims in their entirety. She also lost a subsequent appeal.

A Force spokesman said: “We welcome the ruling of the judge and are glad that some of the money spent on defending the Force against these allegations will be returned.

“The decision by the tribunal panel to dismiss the case should go a long way to maintaining public confidence in the way Northumbria Police goes about delivering its public service.”

The costs application was made before the tribunal panel during a hearing in Leeds on December 18 and 19.