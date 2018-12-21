Former professional footballer passes on tips to North Shields girls

Ex- footballer and Premier League manager Mike Phelan gave a special session to girl footballers at John Spence Community High School.

He spent time with the Girls Football Academy, leading them through a dedicated session.

Jake Betts, PE teacher, said: “Mike led a fun and active session which the girls thoroughly enjoyed and took a lot from.”

“It was a fantastic opportunity for the girls, chances like this continue to aid football participation rates and help develop the quality of football girls have access to at John Spence.

“Thanks to Ian Blair and Kathryne McNary at Quantum Pharma and the LMA for the opportunity.”