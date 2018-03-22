Foul-mouthed dog owner pays the price

An irresponsible dog owner has been hit in the pocket after failing to pick up after his pet.

Phillip Green, of Stanton Road, Shiremoor, has been ordered to pay almost £1,000 after wardens from North Tyneside Council caught the 55-year-old failing to pick up after his dog when it fouled near a school.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for environment.

Despite being given numerous opportunities, Green refused to pick it up and became abusive towards the two wardens.

After he then failed to pay the £50 fixed penalty notice, the council took legal action. He was ordered to pay £885 in fines and costs by North Tyneside magistrates.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for environment said: “We know how important tackling dog fouling is to the public, so we will always take a strict approach against those who choose to break the law in this way.

“Owners must take responsibility for their pets – with 500 dog waste bins strategically placed throughout the borough, and along popular dog walking routes, there really is no excuse to not pick up after their dog.

Dog walkers can use general bins to dispose of waste if there isn’t a dog waste bin nearby.

You can report dog fouling at www.northtyneside.gov.uk or call 0345 2000101.