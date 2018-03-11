FOULING: Consider DNA testing

I share many residents’ frustrations with the amount of dog fouling.

It’s making walking along our coastline and around our towns particularly unpleasant.

I’d like to suggest the council looks into DNA testing and profiling.

Whilst its hard to catch someone in the act, testing, along with wardens having the power to sample dogs, would make it much easier to trace the small irresponsible minority causing the majority of the problem.

The fines should cover much of the costs involved.

There is an opportunity for the council to show some leadership and innovation here.

Richard Purdie

Whitley Bay