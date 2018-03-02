FOULING: Consider the health risks

In recent months, taking my daughters to school has become a disgusting obstacle course.

The amount of dog waste being left on pavements in the area around Plessey Crescent, George’s Road, Eleanor Street and Mast Lane in Cullercoats is increasing and becoming a real problem.

Ten years ago, it seemed dog owners were aware of the health problems associated with dog mess and cleaned up, but now this appears to have been forgotten by some.

As a reminder, or for those who aren’t already aware, the roundworm toxocara canis lives in the gut of dogs and lays eggs that pass out in the faeces.

Eggs that are released can infect the public via contact and ingestion.

When ingested, larvae hatch and migrate around the body, causing inflammation in different organs and other health impacts, such as visual impairment, sleeplessness and may be linked to epilepsy and asthma.

As well as this health risk, dog fouling on the street can degrade a sense of neighbourhood value, be a disincentive for outdoor play and cause a nuisance on clothes, shoes and pram wheels.

It can also be a real problem for schools and community buildings.

Please pick up after your dog and if you see fouling in action, talk to the offender or report them via the North Tyneside Council website.

Dawn Allan

Address supplied