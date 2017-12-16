Foundation raises £4m to help local charities

Residents have been thanked for their role in helping a foundation raise £4million to support good causes.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation raised the money for charities and good causes, with members in North Shields thanked for contributing money.

And the local charities benefiting in North Shields include the Baby Equipment Loan Service & Toy Library, North Shields Live at Home Scheme and RNLI North Shields.

The Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their mortgage or savings accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Nick Turnbull, manager of the Yorkshire Building Society branch in North Shields, said: “The Charitable Foundation would not exist without the support of our members who, on average, donate less than 50p a year.

“But all that small change really does add up to enable the Charitable Foundation to make a big difference – as the charities that have benefited here in North Shields will know.

“We’re really proud of the impact the Charitable Foundation has had on our community and we want that to continue. If you know a charity that could benefit from a donation please come into the branch and have a chat with a member of our team.”

The Charitable Foundation supports UK-registered charities with donations from £250 to £2,000. Visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation