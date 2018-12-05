Free car parking on offer in North Tyneside in run up to Christmas

More free parking is being made available to Christmas shoppers in North Tyneside.

All on-street car parking will be free at weekends during December in North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay town centres, plus Front Street, Tynemouth.

The initiative aims to support traders by encouraging people to visit town centres for their Christmas shopping.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “We know the run-up to Christmas is a really important period for local businesses. Providing more free parking provides another reason for people to support local businesses and do their Christmas shopping here.”

In North Shields, it is Albion Street, Back Howard Street, Bedford Street, Camden Street (south section), Church Way, Howard Street, Little Bedford Street, Lovaine Place, Lower Rudyerd Street, Nile Street, Norfolk Street, Northumberland Place, Northumberland Square, Railway Terrace, Rudyerd Street, Sidney Street, Spring Terrace, Stephenson Street, Suez Street, Tyne Street, Union Street, Upper Camden Street, West Percy Street.

In Wallsend, it is Beech Grove, Chestnut Street, Elton Street East, Hawthorn Grove, Laburnum Avenue, Laurel Street, Woodbine Avenue.

And Whitley Bay is Beach Avenue, Brook Street, Clifton Terrace, Coquet Avenue, Duchess Street, Duke Street, Fern Avenue, Holly Avenue, Laburnum Avenue, Jesmond Terrace, Marine Gardens, North Parade, Ocean View Nos 2-96, Park Avenue, Park Parade, Roxburgh Terrace, Station Road, Victoria Terrace.