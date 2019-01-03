Frustrating for MPs as well

There wasn’t much goodwill in Parliament before the recess, but at home it’s a different matter.

Whether its donations to food banks like the Bay Foodbank or the Christmas Concert at St Edward’s to fundraise for homelessness.

Or the brave Boxing Day runners raising funds for Woodlawn School.

Or our overstretched emergency services working through the holidays keeping us safe.

Thanks to every one of them.

When Parliament returns next week I hope it’s less fractious than before.

The cause, of course, is Brexit, frustrating for MP’s as well as the public. I’ve written about the challenge we face at the start of every year since the referendum.

The difference now is the clock is ticking.

Brexit is turning into our own Escape Room with lots of clues, no agreement and time running out.

Shortly Parliament will, at the second time of asking, get to vote on the government’s deal. I’m clear in my mind. I won’t vote for a deal which leaves our country poorer.

I regularly meet young people struggling to make work pay and to get a foot on the property ladder.

They are a generation which suffered almost a decade of austerity for a crash they didn’t cause and they may face a further decade of hardship resulting from a decision they didn’t make.

So it’s time for calm heads and clear judgement to prevail to bring our country together again.

Happy 2019 to you and yours.