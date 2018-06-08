Fun activities at store for good cause

Generous Tynemouth Co-op colleagues and customers raised more than £450 for the Together Forever Trust.

The trust is a charity set-up by the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, two teenagers from South Shields who died in the Manchester Arena bombing last May.

Co-op team leader Jodie Bamborough with the colleague dressed up as a Minion character.

Funds were raised from a tombola and raffle, sponsored head shaves and a bucket collection by a willing member of the Co-op team who dressed up as a Minion character.

The day formed part of a wider plan involving 20 Co-ops across Tyne and Wear that are aiming to collectively raise £20,000 by the end of the year.

The charity aims to help ensure that talented children are given the opportunity to reach their full potential in performing arts and sports.

Pictured above is Jessica Elliot, daughter of a Co-op colleague, on the tombola stall.