Fund-raising by Bay Vox hits high note

Bay Vox Community Choir raised the roof at Noir Bar and Lounge – and with it a useful £730 for its chosen charity, RNIB Talking Books.

Members of the choir were supported by the team at Noir for the second year running. The bar on East Parade, Whitley Bay, was packed to enjoy their recent energetic and powerful performance.

Choir leader Hannah Fuller said: “I’m so proud of Bay Vox. This was our sixth annual concert and I’m delighted to say that we manage to raise more and more money for charity each time.”

Each year, members place the names of their chosen charities into a hat. The winning good cause is then drawn by a young member of the audience.

Bay Vox has now started a new term of rehearsals, meeting on Monday nights (8pm to 9.30pm) at the yoga station in Whitley Bay Metro station. New members are welcome.

Helen Rogers, area fund-raising manager for RNIB, said: “We are delighted that Bay Vox has chosen to support us because we urgently need support to expand our library, so that people living with sight loss can have access to even more RNIB Talking Books.”