Fund-raising folk event arranged

A fund-raiser is being held in aid of a project aiming to help the next generation learn more about local heritage.

The Tales through Tyne folk event for the Young Roots project is on Friday, March 2, from 7pm to 10pm at Tynemouth Golf Club. Tickets £5.

There will be a chance to have a go at ‘folkaoke’ – sing-a-long folk songs, team up to win the folk music quiz or just relax and enjoy some special guest performances.

Tickets can be bought from Sophie Graham or at NTDF Reception. For more information or to buy tickets contact Sophie on 0191 4661676 or sophie.graham@ntdf.co.uk