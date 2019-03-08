Fund-raising skydives were worth the wait

It was third-time lucky for six women from North Tyneside when they recently completed their tandem skydives at Peterlee Skydive Academy.

The activity, which had been postponed twice, was part of Lynsey Butler’s fund-raising programme to boost the support services provided by Maggie’s, based in the grounds of the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Lynsey Butler pictured during her skydive.

Clare Loveridge and Corrie Nichol were the first to do so – followed by Lynsey, Sam Eskdale and Debbie Sutherland, all from 15,000ft. The final person to jump was Rachel Lilley from a still impressive 10,000ft.

Lynsey said it was an ‘incredible experience’ and she ‘knew I was safe hands with my instructor, Robbie, who has completed 13,500 skydives’.

Collectively, the women have raised £5,500 for Maggie’s, but would love to reach £6,000.

To make a donation online, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lynsey-butler1