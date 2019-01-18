Fund-raising to get a special chair for Milo

A disabled children’s charity is urgently calling for help to raise £3,700 for a vital piece of equipment that will help Milo Browne, from North Shields.

The six-year-old is at risk of choking to death on a daily basis because he does not have a specialist seat to keep him in position and prevent his spine from curving.

Milo Browne.

He has a degenerative condition that is so unique there is no actual diagnosis and has up to 50 seizures a day. He regularly has to go to hospital.

Milo has a ‘functional chair’ from North Tyneside Council, which helps his posture and is used when he is taking part in activities, but it is too painful for him to use for more than a few hours at a time.

He is also registered blind and his arms and legs jerk uncontrollably, making it hard to keep him in a safe position.

His parents, Laura Davidson and Stephen Browne, want to get him a chair that is similar to an armchair, which he can use when he is not doing activities and would be resting.

They currently prop him up on the sofa, but it puts him at risk of choking on his own saliva and they can’t leave him alone for a second.

Newlife is the UK’s largest charity providing specialist equipment to disabled and terminally ill children, helping to reduce the pain and suffering of thousands of children in crisis every year.

Laura said: “As a parent you don’t want to ask for help, but having the seat would be life-changing for Milo.”

The charity’s latest figures show that about £43,000 is required across the Tyne and Wear area to support disabled children who need specialist equipment.

Newlife’s senior manager for care services, Carrick Brown, said: “There’s been a 15 per cent increase in the number of disabled children in the North East in the last year.

“With local health and social care services being stretched beyond belief, a growing number of families have no choice but to turn to charities for support.

“We would love to help Milo, but we simply don’t have funds available. So we’re asking people in Tyne and Wear for help, either by making a donation or fund-raising to help him so he’s safe, free from pain and his spine isn’t in danger of deteriorating.”

To donate £10, text MILO10 to 70070. Call Newlife on 01543 431444 to make an alternative arrangement.