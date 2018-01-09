Funding available for energy projects

Groups and charities have until the end of the month to apply for grant funding to develop energy projects.

E.ON has reopened its Energising Communities Fund and organisations are being urged to make applications as soon as possible.

Groups and charities can apply for funding of up to £2,000 which can cover the full or partial cost of energy-related improvements and activities.

Since launching its fund in 2013, E.ON has distributed more than £140,000 to almost 85 community groups nationwide to fund energy-related projects.

Through this fund, E.ON hopes to assist groups and charities to become more sustainable and begin to lower their energy costs.

To be eligible for funding, organisations must submit a request by midnight on Monday, January 29. Visit www.eonenergy.com/community for more.