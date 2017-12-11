Funding available to help North Tyneside’s fishing communities

Fishing communities in North Tyneside are being urged to make the most of European funding available before Brexit.

Money is available through the European Maritime and Fisheries Funding (EMFF) with £600,000 available to spend locally.

Eligible projects can obtain between 50 and 80 per cent grant funding of the total project cost – however the money must be applied for by April 2019.

The funding can be used to support a wide range of projects including the development of small scale infrastructure at ports and harbours; adding value to fisheries products through marketing, branding and processing; the retention and creation of jobs; aquaculture and marine-based industries; promoting cooperation and innovation and enhancing and conserving the marine environment.

The North of Tyne Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) is responsible for delivering the scheme across the North East, including considering applications and deciding how funding should be allocated locally.

The North of Tyne FLAG area extends from Berwick to North Shields and takes in coastal settlements Berwick, Holy Island, Seahouses, Beadnell, Low Newton by the Sea, Crater, Boulmer, Amble, Lynemouth, Newbiggin, Blyth, Seaton Sluice, Cullercoats and North Shields.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Our fishing communities are absolutely vital to our local and wider economy and they really need all the support available to them.

“I would urge them to come forward and take advantage of this funding while it is still available. Grants like this can provide a major boost to these communities and we are here to help our fishing communities successfully secure some of this money for vital improvements.”

For more contact Simon Baxter, North of Tyne FLAG programme officer, on 07825 121778 or simon.baxter@northumberland.gov.uk